2 Shot Dead in Car in Norristown Neighborhood

A Montgomery County street is the scene of a deadly double shooting. Police want to know who shot two men inside a car in Norristown. NBC10's Katy Zachry has an update.

A shooting left two men dead in a car parked along a residential street in Montgomery County Monday morning.

Gunfire rang out around 12:15 a.m. along Chain Street near Oak Street in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said. The scene is about a half mile from the county courthouse.

Norristown police arrived to find two men shot in a car. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while another died later at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, the DA's office said.

Investigators withheld the victims' names Monday as they worked to notify family members.

Neighbors were concerned for their children's safety. Margie Lawn even kept her son home from school Monday because she didn't feel comfortable with him walking around.

"This block has been peaceful for years," Lawn told NBC10's Katy Zachry. "Every house has multiple kids."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call county detectives at 610-278-3368.

