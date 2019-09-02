What to Know Residents in Norristown and Plymouth Township in Pennsylvania are being told to boil their tap water until further notice.

A water main leading to pressure loss is being blamed for the action, Pennsylvania American Water said.

Two potable water stations are set up for residents looking for safe water.

Residents in parts of two Montgomery County communities are being urged to boil their water until further notice due to a water main break.

Pennsylvania America Water issued the boil water advisory Monday for about 1,700 customers in Norristown and Plymouth Township. PAW released a map showing the exact boil water zone.

A loss of water pressure in the neighborhoods could cause contamination due to backflow, the water company said.

“Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms,” PAW said in a news release. “These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.”

Residents are urged to bring water to a boil for at least a minute before consuming or use bottled water for activities like making ice, brushing teeth and cleaning dishes.

As the break is fixed, American Water set up two water tanker stations that will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Just remember to bring your own containers to fill up.)

Curren Terrace Apartments,1011 New Hope Street, Norristown

CareerLink,1855 New Hope Street, Norristown

Crews will continue to analyze water samples until the all-clear can be given, PAW said.

PAW suggested anyone with questions of concern contact their customer service center at (800) 565- 7292. People concerned over bacterial exposure or wanting to learn more can also contact the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at (800) 426-4791.