Just as the weather begins to return to normal, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Brittney Shipp tracks the next nor’easter approaching our region as crews continue to repair damage from the last one.

As the Philadelphia region struggles to rebound from last week's major winter storm, a new nor'easter is heading our way that's expected to deliver a second punch of dangerously strong winds and shoveling snow.

The storm will move in late Tuesday and last through Thursday morning. The height of the storm will likely strike during the evening commute Wednesday with heavy, wet snow blanketing roads and sidewalks and making for tumultuous travel. (We've broken down expected snowfall totals by county below.)



We've issued a First Alert lasting from 4 a.m. Wednesday morning through 7 a.m. Thursday.



Another big concern, besides snow, is another round of strong 25-35 mph wind, with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

The wind will not be as strong as the last storm, but the ground remains soft from our wet pattern making it likely trees — weakened in the past storm — will fall. This will undermine efforts to get neighborhoods back on the electrical grid after the last storm.

The storm will start as light rain Tuesday evening and then change to a wintry mix before snow begins to fall Wednesday afternoon. Most of the region will see several inches of snow with areas to the north and west getting the most.



Along the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches, minor coastal flooding is also possible.

Major Storm Brings Damaging Wind, Rain and Snow to Area

This new storm comes less than a week after a storm packing winds of 60-plus mph knocked out power to more than half a million customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. That powerful winter storm stunned commuters during the Friday afternoon rush hour, as colder-than-expected temperatures caused unexpectedly sloppy road conditions. The slippery surfaces combined with many falling trees to create gridlock seemingly everywhere for hours.

Dozens of schools throughout the region were either closed or holding delayed openings Monday due to power issues.

EXPECTED SNOW TOTALS



5-10 Inches

The Poconos

Lehigh Valley including Allentown and Bethlehem



Berks County including Reading

Central and western Chester County including Coatesville

Northern and western sections of Montgomery and Bucks counties including Pottstown, Pennsburg, Quakertown, and Perkasie

3-6 Inches



Eastern and southern Chester County including Kennet Square, West Chester, and Malvern

Central Montgomery and Bucks counties including King of Prussia, Lansdale, Willow Grove, and Doylestown

Northern and western Mercer county including Ewing and Hopewell townships

1-3 Inches



Philadelphia

Delaware County including Chester, Radnor Township, and Havertown

Southern Montgomery, Bucks, and Mercer counties including Bristol, Trenton, and Lower Merion Township

Western Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem counties including Mount Laurel, Tabernacle, Camden, Cherry Hill, Washington Township, Glassboro, Pittsgrove Township, and Woodstown

Northern Delaware including Wilmington and New Castle

Rain-1 Inch

Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties including Atlantic City, Cape May, Long Beach Township, Bridgeton, and Vineland

Kent and Sussex counties including Dover, Lewes, and Rehoboth Beach



Our team will be updating the forecast throughout the day. Check back here for the latest information.

