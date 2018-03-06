 Nor'easter Estimated Snow Totals, Timing - NBC 10 Philadelphia
'Heart Attack' Snow Coming
Nor'easter Estimated Snow Totals, Timing

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

6 hours ago

Another major storm packing snow and wind is heading our way. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the nor’easter that’s expected to drop accumulating snow on much of the region.

Here’s what to expect from the storm:
