Take a look at the snow totals across the area from a major nor'easter that slammed the region Wednesday.
Here's a map and there's a full list of the latest totals below. We'll update with new measurements as they're reported by the National Weather Service.
DELAWARE
Kent County
Smyrna 2.7" 356 PM 3/07 DEOS
W Dover 1.9" 357 PM 3/07 DEOS
Woodside 1.3" 358 PM 3/07 DEOS
Dover 0.8" 358 PM 3/07 DEOS
New Castle County
Greenville 10.4" 348 PM 3/07 DEOS
Brandywine 10.0" 325 PM 3/07 Broadcast Media
N Wilmington 8.0" 245 PM 3/07 Social Media
Smith Mill Farms 7.6" 352 PM 3/07 DEOS
Talley Brook 6.9" 350 PM 3/07 DEOS
Newark 6.6" 102 PM 3/07 CoCoRaHS
Hockessin 6.0" 350 PM 3/07 DEOS
Edgemoor 6.0" 155 PM 3/07 Social Media
Prices Corner 5.7" 350 PM 3/07 DEOS
1 N Newark 5.6" 233 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
N Castle Airport 5.1" 100 PM 3/07 ASOS
New Castle 4.9" 353 PM 3/07 DEOS
Blackbird 4.2" 354 PM 3/07 DEOS
Claymont 4.2" 348 PM 3/07 DEOS
Glasgow 4.0" 354 PM 3/07 DEOS
NEW JERSEY
Atlantic County
Hammonton 1.7" 318 PM 3/07 Co-Op Observer
Burlington County
Moorestown 8.0" 354 PM 3/07 significant tree damage
Bordentown 7.4" 434 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Marlton 6.2" 338 PM 3/07 Meteorologist
Mount Laurel 6.0" 430 PM 3/07 Social Media
Florence 5.7" 404 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Pemberton 3.3" 405 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Edgewater Park 1.5" 218 PM 3/07 Social Media
Mount Holly WFO 1.5" 100 PM 3/07 NWS Office
Camden County
Cherry Hill 5.0" 302 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Haddon Heights 4.5" 345 PM 3/07 Social Media
Lindenwold 4.4" 442 PM 3/07 Meteorologist
Bellmawr 3.0" 235 PM 3/07 Social Media
Cape May County
Seaville 3.0" 400 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Cumberland County
Millville 2.0" 231 PM 3/07 Social Media
Gloucester County
West Deptford 6.5" 320 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Sewell 6.5" 433 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
South Harrison Twp 6.0" 359 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Pitman 5.0" 310 PM 3/07 Social Media
Mercer County
Pennington 9.0" 415 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Robbinsville 7.0" 417 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Ewing 5.8" 402 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Hamilton Twp 5.0" 413 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Hightstown 3.0" 417 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Ocean County
Brick Twp 1.2" 414 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
W Bayville 0.9" 400 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
E Bayville 0.7" 400 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
PENNSYLVANIA
Berks County
Huffs Church 10.5" 436 PM 3/07 1000 ft elevation
SW Reading 2.1" 337 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Bucks County
Lower Makefield Twp 10.5" 400 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Doylestown 10.3" 311 PM 3/07 Social Media
Langhorne 10.2" 430 PM 3/07 Social Media
Trevose 7.8" 331 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Richboro 6.5" 208 PM 3/07 Social Media
Langhorne 4.8" 200 PM 3/07 Meteorologist
Nottingham 4.8" 400 PM 3/07 DEOS
Quakertown 4.5" 435 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Carbon County
Lower Towamensing Tw 7.0" 130 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Chester County
Landenberg 9.5" 220 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Berwyn 9.0" 415 PM 3/07 Social Media
Coatesville 8.0" 101 PM 3/07 Social Media
Valley Forge 8.0" 345 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Glenmoore 7.3" 401 PM 3/07 DEOS
Atglen 7.0" 400 PM 3/07 DEOS
Oxford 7.0" 132 PM 3/07 Social Media
Exton 6.8" 350 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Warwick 6.3" 400 PM 3/07 DEOS
Chester Springs 4.8" 401 PM 3/07 DEOS
West Chester 4.3" 359 PM 3/07 DEOS
Devault 2.8" 359 PM 3/07 DEOS
Delaware County
Broomall 12.0" 245 PM 3/07 Social Media
Garnet Valley 11.8" 307 PM 3/07 Social Media
Chadds Ford 10.5" 318 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Media 9.2" 437 PM 3/07 Social Media
Clifton Heights 8.1" 135 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Ridley Park 8.0" 341 PM 3/07 Social Media
Thornton 7.8" 415 PM 3/07 Social Media
Norwood 7.2" 341 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Springfield 6.0" 130 PM 3/07 Social Media
Upper Chichester Twp 5.0" 128 PM 3/07 Social Media
Lehigh County
Werleys Corner 7.6" 404 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Emmaus 5.3" 324 PM 3/07 Social Media
Lehigh Valley Intl 2.2" 100 PM 3/07 ASOS
Monroe County
Tobyhanna 8.0" 254 PM 3/07 Dept of Highways
Bartonsville 7.2" 130 PM 3/07 Social Media
Pocono Manor 6.0" 100 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Montgomery County
Bryn Mawr 11.0" 308 PM 3/07 Social Media
North Wales 10.0" 434 PM 3/07 Social Media
Horsham 9.1" 432 PM 3/07 Social Media
King of Prussia 8.5" 155 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Jenkintown 8.3" 342 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Plymouth Meeting 8.0" 145 PM 3/07 Social Media
Haverford 8.0" 332 PM 3/07 Social Media
Upper Gwynedd Twp 7.8" 400 PM 3/07 Emergency Manager
Wynnewood 7.7" 413 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Graterford 5.3" 345 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Eagleville 5.1" 330 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Skippack 5.0" 428 PM 3/07 Social Media
Limerick 4.3" 433 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Northampton County
North Catasauqua 3.3" 334 PM 3/07 Social Media
Martins Creek 3.0" 427 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Philadelphia
Wynnefield Heights 8.4 330 PM 3/07
Fox Chase 7.0" 355 PM 3/07 Public
Roxborough 7.0" 231 PM 3/07 Public
Somerton 2.3" 115 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter
Philadelphia Intl 1.6" 100 PM 3/07 ASOS
Center City 1.5" 100 PM 3/07 Emergency Manager