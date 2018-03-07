How Much Snow Has Fallen in Your Neighborhood: Snow Totals - NBC 10 Philadelphia
How Much Snow Has Fallen in Your Neighborhood: Snow Totals

By Justin Decker

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Take a look at the snow totals across the area from a major nor'easter that slammed the region Wednesday.

    Here's a map and there's a full list of the latest totals below. We'll update with new measurements as they're reported by the National Weather Service.

    DELAWARE

    Kent County

    Smyrna      2.7"     356 PM 3/07 DEOS

    W Dover    1.9"      357 PM 3/07 DEOS

    Woodside   1.3"     358 PM 3/07 DEOS

    Dover         0.8"     358 PM 3/07 DEOS


    New Castle County

    Greenville          10.4"  348 PM 3/07 DEOS

    Brandywine       10.0"  325 PM 3/07 Broadcast Media

    N Wilmington     8.0"   245 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Smith Mill Farms 7.6"   352 PM 3/07 DEOS

    Talley Brook      6.9"    350 PM 3/07 DEOS

    Newark             6.6"    102 PM 3/07 CoCoRaHS

    Hockessin         6.0"    350 PM 3/07 DEOS

    Edgemoor         6.0"    155 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Prices Corner     5.7"    350 PM 3/07 DEOS

    1 N Newark       5.6"     233 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    N Castle Airport 5.1"    100 PM 3/07 ASOS

    New Castle        4.9"    353 PM 3/07 DEOS

    Blackbird           4.2"    354 PM 3/07 DEOS

    Claymont          4.2"     348 PM 3/07 DEOS

    Glasgow            4.0"    354 PM 3/07 DEOS


    NEW JERSEY

    Atlantic County

    Hammonton     1.7"      318 PM 3/07 Co-Op Observer


    Burlington County

    Moorestown     8.0"      354 PM 3/07 significant tree damage

    Bordentown     7.4"      434 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Marlton            6.2"      338 PM 3/07 Meteorologist

    Mount Laurel    6.0"      430 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Florence           5.7"      404 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Pemberton        3.3"     405 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Edgewater Park 1.5"      218 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Mount Holly WFO 1.5"    100 PM 3/07 NWS Office


    Camden County

    Cherry Hill          5.0"     302 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Haddon Heights  4.5"     345 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Lindenwold         4.4"     442 PM 3/07 Meteorologist

    Bellmawr            3.0"     235 PM 3/07 Social Media


    Cape May County

    Seaville              3.0"    400 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter


    Cumberland County

    Millville               2.0"    231 PM 3/07 Social Media


    Gloucester County

    West Deptford   6.5"   320 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Sewell               6.5"   433 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    South Harrison Twp   6.0"    359 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Pitman              5.0"   310 PM 3/07 Social Media


    Mercer County

    Pennington       9.0"   415 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Robbinsville      7.0"   417 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Ewing              5.8"   402 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Hamilton Twp   5.0"   413 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Hightstown      3.0"   417 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter


    Ocean County

    Brick Twp        1.2"   414 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    W Bayville        0.9"  400 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    E Bayville         0.7"  400 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter


    PENNSYLVANIA


    Berks County

    Huffs Church   10.5"    436 PM 3/07 1000 ft elevation

    SW Reading     2.1"     337 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter


    Bucks County

    Lower Makefield Twp   10.5"   400 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Doylestown      10.3"    311 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Langhorne       10.2"    430 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Trevose           7.8"      331 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Richboro          6.5"      208 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Langhorne       4.8"       200 PM 3/07 Meteorologist

    Nottingham      4.8"      400 PM 3/07 DEOS

    Quakertown     4.5"      435 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter


    Carbon County

    Lower Towamensing Tw    7.0"    130 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter


    Chester County

    Landenberg     9.5"     220 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Berwyn           9.0"     415 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Coatesville       8.0"     101 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Valley Forge     8.0"     345 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Glenmoore       7.3"     401 PM 3/07 DEOS

    Atglen             7.0"     400 PM 3/07 DEOS

    Oxford            7.0"     132 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Exton              6.8"     350 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Warwick           6.3"     400 PM 3/07 DEOS

    Chester Springs    4.8"    401 PM 3/07 DEOS

    West Chester   4.3"     359 PM 3/07 DEOS

    Devault            2.8"     359 PM 3/07 DEOS


    Delaware County

    Broomall          12.0"    245 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Garnet Valley    11.8"    307 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Chadds Ford     10.5"    318 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Media                9.2"     437 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Clifton Heights   8.1"     135 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Ridley Park        8.0"      341 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Thornton          7.8"      415 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Norwood           7.2"     341 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Springfield         6.0"     130 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Upper Chichester Twp    5.0"    128 PM 3/07 Social Media


    Lehigh County

    Werleys Corner   7.6"   404 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Emmaus           5.3"    324 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Lehigh Valley Intl    2.2"    100 PM 3/07 ASOS


    Monroe County

    Tobyhanna       8.0"    254 PM 3/07 Dept of Highways

    Bartonsville      7.2"    130 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Pocono Manor  6.0"    100 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter


    Montgomery County

    Bryn Mawr      11.0"   308 PM 3/07 Social Media

    North Wales   10.0"   434 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Horsham        9.1"    432 PM 3/07 Social Media

    King of Prussia   8.5"  155 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Jenkintown      8.3"    342 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Plymouth Meeting   8.0"  145 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Haverford        8.0"    332 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Upper Gwynedd Twp    7.8"    400 PM 3/07 Emergency Manager

    Wynnewood    7.7"    413 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Graterford      5.3"    345 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Eagleville         5.1"    330 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Skippack         5.0"    428 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Limerick          4.3"    433 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter


    Northampton County

    North Catasauqua    3.3"    334 PM 3/07 Social Media

    Martins Creek          3.0"    427 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter


    Philadelphia

    Wynnefield Heights   8.4    330 PM 3/07

    Fox Chase       7.0"     355 PM 3/07 Public

    Roxborough    7.0"     231 PM 3/07 Public

    Somerton        2.3"     115 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

    Philadelphia Intl   1.6"  100 PM 3/07 ASOS

    Center City      1.5"    100 PM 3/07 Emergency Manager

      

