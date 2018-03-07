Take a look at the snow totals across the area from a major nor'easter that slammed the region Wednesday.

Here's a map and there's a full list of the latest totals below. We'll update with new measurements as they're reported by the National Weather Service.



DELAWARE



Kent County

Smyrna 2.7" 356 PM 3/07 DEOS

W Dover 1.9" 357 PM 3/07 DEOS

Woodside 1.3" 358 PM 3/07 DEOS

Dover 0.8" 358 PM 3/07 DEOS





New Castle County

Greenville 10.4" 348 PM 3/07 DEOS

Brandywine 10.0" 325 PM 3/07 Broadcast Media

N Wilmington 8.0" 245 PM 3/07 Social Media

Smith Mill Farms 7.6" 352 PM 3/07 DEOS

Talley Brook 6.9" 350 PM 3/07 DEOS

Newark 6.6" 102 PM 3/07 CoCoRaHS

Hockessin 6.0" 350 PM 3/07 DEOS

Edgemoor 6.0" 155 PM 3/07 Social Media

Prices Corner 5.7" 350 PM 3/07 DEOS

1 N Newark 5.6" 233 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

N Castle Airport 5.1" 100 PM 3/07 ASOS

New Castle 4.9" 353 PM 3/07 DEOS

Blackbird 4.2" 354 PM 3/07 DEOS

Claymont 4.2" 348 PM 3/07 DEOS

Glasgow 4.0" 354 PM 3/07 DEOS





NEW JERSEY

Atlantic County

Hammonton 1.7" 318 PM 3/07 Co-Op Observer





Burlington County

Moorestown 8.0" 354 PM 3/07 significant tree damage

Bordentown 7.4" 434 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Marlton 6.2" 338 PM 3/07 Meteorologist

Mount Laurel 6.0" 430 PM 3/07 Social Media

Florence 5.7" 404 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Pemberton 3.3" 405 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Edgewater Park 1.5" 218 PM 3/07 Social Media

Mount Holly WFO 1.5" 100 PM 3/07 NWS Office





Camden County

Cherry Hill 5.0" 302 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Haddon Heights 4.5" 345 PM 3/07 Social Media

Lindenwold 4.4" 442 PM 3/07 Meteorologist

Bellmawr 3.0" 235 PM 3/07 Social Media





Cape May County

Seaville 3.0" 400 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter





Cumberland County

Millville 2.0" 231 PM 3/07 Social Media





Gloucester County

West Deptford 6.5" 320 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Sewell 6.5" 433 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

South Harrison Twp 6.0" 359 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Pitman 5.0" 310 PM 3/07 Social Media





Mercer County

Pennington 9.0" 415 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Robbinsville 7.0" 417 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Ewing 5.8" 402 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Hamilton Twp 5.0" 413 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Hightstown 3.0" 417 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter





Ocean County

Brick Twp 1.2" 414 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

W Bayville 0.9" 400 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

E Bayville 0.7" 400 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter





PENNSYLVANIA



Berks County

Huffs Church 10.5" 436 PM 3/07 1000 ft elevation

SW Reading 2.1" 337 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter





Bucks County

Lower Makefield Twp 10.5" 400 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Doylestown 10.3" 311 PM 3/07 Social Media

Langhorne 10.2" 430 PM 3/07 Social Media

Trevose 7.8" 331 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Richboro 6.5" 208 PM 3/07 Social Media

Langhorne 4.8" 200 PM 3/07 Meteorologist

Nottingham 4.8" 400 PM 3/07 DEOS

Quakertown 4.5" 435 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter





Carbon County

Lower Towamensing Tw 7.0" 130 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter





Chester County

Landenberg 9.5" 220 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Berwyn 9.0" 415 PM 3/07 Social Media

Coatesville 8.0" 101 PM 3/07 Social Media

Valley Forge 8.0" 345 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Glenmoore 7.3" 401 PM 3/07 DEOS

Atglen 7.0" 400 PM 3/07 DEOS

Oxford 7.0" 132 PM 3/07 Social Media

Exton 6.8" 350 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Warwick 6.3" 400 PM 3/07 DEOS

Chester Springs 4.8" 401 PM 3/07 DEOS

West Chester 4.3" 359 PM 3/07 DEOS

Devault 2.8" 359 PM 3/07 DEOS





Delaware County

Broomall 12.0" 245 PM 3/07 Social Media

Garnet Valley 11.8" 307 PM 3/07 Social Media

Chadds Ford 10.5" 318 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Media 9.2" 437 PM 3/07 Social Media

Clifton Heights 8.1" 135 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Ridley Park 8.0" 341 PM 3/07 Social Media

Thornton 7.8" 415 PM 3/07 Social Media

Norwood 7.2" 341 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Springfield 6.0" 130 PM 3/07 Social Media

Upper Chichester Twp 5.0" 128 PM 3/07 Social Media





Lehigh County

Werleys Corner 7.6" 404 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Emmaus 5.3" 324 PM 3/07 Social Media

Lehigh Valley Intl 2.2" 100 PM 3/07 ASOS





Monroe County

Tobyhanna 8.0" 254 PM 3/07 Dept of Highways

Bartonsville 7.2" 130 PM 3/07 Social Media

Pocono Manor 6.0" 100 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter





Montgomery County

Bryn Mawr 11.0" 308 PM 3/07 Social Media

North Wales 10.0" 434 PM 3/07 Social Media

Horsham 9.1" 432 PM 3/07 Social Media

King of Prussia 8.5" 155 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Jenkintown 8.3" 342 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Plymouth Meeting 8.0" 145 PM 3/07 Social Media

Haverford 8.0" 332 PM 3/07 Social Media

Upper Gwynedd Twp 7.8" 400 PM 3/07 Emergency Manager

Wynnewood 7.7" 413 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Graterford 5.3" 345 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Eagleville 5.1" 330 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Skippack 5.0" 428 PM 3/07 Social Media

Limerick 4.3" 433 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter





Northampton County

North Catasauqua 3.3" 334 PM 3/07 Social Media

Martins Creek 3.0" 427 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter





Philadelphia



Wynnefield Heights 8.4 330 PM 3/07



Fox Chase 7.0" 355 PM 3/07 Public

Roxborough 7.0" 231 PM 3/07 Public

Somerton 2.3" 115 PM 3/07 Trained Spotter

Philadelphia Intl 1.6" 100 PM 3/07 ASOS

Center City 1.5" 100 PM 3/07 Emergency Manager