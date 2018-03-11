Nor’easter No. 3 Looms Over Region

While Sunday will bring sunny and dry weather to our region, the beginning of the work week could be a different picture. NBC10 First Alert meteorologist Krystal Klei is tracking a possible nor'easter that could impact our region.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is tracking yet another nor’easter that will develop and impact the region beginning Monday afternoon.

There is some good news: This storm doesn’t look as impactful as the last two have been to our region. But snow, rain and wind are on the horizon. Let’s walk through the details.

The coastal low will develop along the East Coast early Monday, and begin a quick climb northward. By Monday afternoon, we expect rain showers to fall over southern Delaware, the shore and South Jersey.

The coastal low begins to approach our shoreline - although farther away than the last two storms - as evening arrives. Temperatures will start to fall, and wet snow will mix with rain. Mixing may occur over the Interstate 95 corridor, even farther north potentially, by the commute home Monday evening.

Little to no accumulation is expected at the start of this event, but road temperatures will quickly fall with the onset of snow and sunset combined.

Overnight, the coastal low will hit its closest point to us. This might allow for snow to fall as far north as the Poconos. Computer models are still NOT in 100 percent agreement with the exact track of the developing nor’saster, so some models do not stretch the precipitation all the way north of our region.

Regardless, we’re calling for a chance of light snow - and mixing farthest south - throughout all of our neighborhoods.

By the early morning hours (1 a.m. to 6 a.m.), most of the precipitation will turn to snow. It may be a little steadier over the coastline and areas southeast (like Mercer and Burlington counties).

Notice this model begins to lift the nor’easter track away from us by 7 a.m. We expect most snow to stop falling between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Here’s a summary of our current forecast with this storm. The steadiest snow will fall in the evening through overnight, but doesn’t appear to be very heavy at this point. Snow sticks throughout the night with plunging temperatures, so people may wake up to a thin blanket of snow over at least part of the region.

Our current snow total forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow in southern Delaware, the shore and the eastern edge of our region, including Burlington and Mercer counties. Totals run between 1 and 3 inches through much of Delaware, Philadelphia, South Jersey and lower Bucks County.

Areas north and west, including much of the suburbs and Lehigh Valley/Berks county are forecast to see 0 to 2 inches of snow. Some models still give under an inch of snow for the entire region, but we expect the overnight timing (colder) to allow for some low accumulations.

Winds will pick up Monday evening. Again, this storm won’t be as impactful to our region as the last two storms. Snow totals won’t be as high and gusts won’t be as strong. Gusts between 30 and 40 mph are possible along the coast. Gusts between 20 and 30 mph are possible through South Jersey and Kent, Delaware, Philadelphia and Bucks counties. Areas farther north will be breezy.

On top of slightly stronger gusts and snow totals, the shore may see minor coastal flooding and rough seas with the coastal low’s passage Monday evening throughout the night. Small craft owners should be advised.

This is a tough forecast. Computer models aren’t in total agreement with the track of the nor’easter. The track will play a crucial role in snow totals, and wind gusts.

Currently, the strongest wind gusts and heaviest bands of rain and snow are forecast just off-shore, closer to the low itself. So, if the track wobbles slightly northward and westward, higher snow totals will force farther inland and gusts will be stronger.

However, only a small shift in the track to the south and east could mean less rain and snow. Areas like the Lehigh Valley or suburbs could see little to nothing with this type of track change.

At this point, we have moderate confidence in our storm’s forecasted track, but we’ll be continuing to closely track the storm development over the Tennessee Valley. Changes to the development of the low could mean changes to our forecast in a ripple effect. Stay up to date with us on air and online!