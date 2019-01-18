A mail carrier found the bodies of an elderly couple outside a Montgomery County home on Tuesday. Officials have revealed their identities. Tests are being done to find out the causes of their death. Some believe the cold weather may have something to do with it.

What to Know Ross Woodward, 84, and Rhoda Woodward, 81, were found dead at their Whitemarsh home on Dec. 4, 2018 by a mail carrier.

Rhoda was found partially-clothed on the front lawn of their home along Bethlehem Pike. Ross' body was inside the home.

The Montgomery County coroner ruled causes of death, but not the manner. Authorities believe no crime was committed.

The events that led to the death of an elderly couple in Whitemarsh Township remains unclear, but authorities do not believe a crime was committed.

Montgomery County and township officials said Friday that their investigation into the Dec. 4, 2017 deaths of Ross and Rhoda Woodward found no evidence of a crime.

A mail carrier found 81-year-old Rhoda's partially-clothed body on the front lawn of their home along Bethlehem Pike near Mather's Lane. Ross, 84, was found inside the single family house. At the time, sources described the scene as bloody.

Dr. Joseph Staniszewski, the Montgomery County Deputy Coroner, said Ross died from coronary artery disease. Rhoda suffered blunt impact trauma to the head and hypothermia.

Staniszewski ruled the manner of death as undetermined.

Neighbors described the couple as long-time members of the community who were quiet, friendly and always returned a smile and wave.

"Soft spoken, older couple," Michael Skalecki said. "Seemed pleasant."