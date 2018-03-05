An architect's rendering of the new mezzanine level landing in Wells Fargo Center.

South Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center is undergoing some big changes this summer.

The upcoming renovations, part of an ongoing redesign project by Comcast Spectacor, will focus on the mezzanine level, which holds about 40 percent of the arena’s capacity.

The new-and-improved mezzanine level is expected to be completed this upcoming fall, and its new features will include:

Open-concept concourses with city skyline views

More than 150 LED screens, menu boards and illumination technology

8,000 new seats with cupholders

Expanded food and beverage offerings

Two open air lounges where guests can socialize and watch games

New sound system throughout the entire arena

“We have kept a close eye on recent introductions and upgrades across the NHL and NBA landscape, and designed a strategy that embodies the ‘best of the best,’” Dave Scott, chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor, the company that operates the venue, said in a statement.

The Wells Fargo Center hosts the Philadelphia Flyers, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Philadelphia Soul. It also hosts WWE events, concerts and even the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

The arena can hold 19,600 people for Flyers’ games and 21,000 for 76ers’ games.

“Our guests have unlimited entertainment options at their fingertips,” John Page, president of the Wells Fargo Center, said in a statement.

Court-side and rink-side suites will added during the next phase of redesign.

Renovations will be completed by 2021.