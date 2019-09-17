Groom Recreates His Father’s Wedding Photos - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Groom Recreates His Father’s Wedding Photos

By David Chang

10 minutes ago

Published 22 minutes ago
Joe Vallee decided to do something special on his wedding day a few weeks ago. The West Deptford, New Jersey, native recreated some of his father's photos from his own wedding in 1975. Take a look!
