Part of Newark Airport Evacuated for Transformer Fire

Part of the airport was evacuated after the fire, seen here, while video shows chaos in the terminal after power at TSA checkpoints was lost.

Part of a terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport was evacuated Friday morning after a transformer caught fire underneath the airport, officials said.

The airport said in a series of tweets that most of Terminal C remains open after the fire that broke out about 11 a.m. An image provided to News 4 New York showed a column of flames shooting up from a roadway underneath a gangway at the terminal.

But it warned passengers to check with United Airlines for the status of individual flights after clearing out the terminal's C1 wing. The airport said there was smoke inside the terminal afterward.

There were no injuries in the blaze, according to the airport. PSE&G has responded to the scene and was working to put emergency fixes into place.





The airport added that power had been cut to the terminal, which is now using a back-up generator, but normal power should be back online by mid-afternoon.

Despite the blaze and evacuations, air travel tracking service FlightAware reports Newark Airport has the fewest delays and cancellations of the region's three airports as of 1 p.m.

But images taken at the scene showed long lines to security screenings in the terminal, and the airport tweeted that passengers should expect to see delays at screening areas and at baggage pickup carousels.





It's not clear what sparked the blaze, but it comes on a day when weather-related issues caused power outages for more than 40,000 customers across northern New Jersey. But the airport or utility didn't immediately comment on whether the fire was caused in part by the weather.