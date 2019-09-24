A crash involving a tractor trailer and four other vehicles injured at least three people and shut down southbound lanes on I-95 in Newark, Delaware. SkyForce10 was above the scene.

Multi-Vehicle Crash Injures at Least 3, Shuts Down I-95 SB in Newark, Delaware

A crash involving a tractor trailer and four vehicles injured multiple people and is causing major backup on I-95 in Newark, Delaware.

The accident occurred Tuesday on I-95 southbound near Route 896 around 5:15 p.m. Officials say a tractor trailer overturned in a crash involving four other vehicles. All southbound lanes are closed at the location.

At least three people were injured and taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

