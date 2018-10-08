New Kids On The Block 'Mixtape Tour' Coming to Philadelphia

The New Kids On The Block are going on tour with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature and they will be performing in Philadelphia.

This is the first time these bands that all had big hits in the 1980s will tour together and one of the stops on the 53–city “Mixtape Tour 2019” tour across North America next summer is at the Wells Fargo Center.

The show will be at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, June 27.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Presale and VIP package tickets for "The Block" fanclub members opened at 10 a.m. Monday.

You can log onto Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster’s national toll-free charge by phone number 1-800-745-3000.

The tour will also make stops in Pittsburgh, Hershey and the Borgata in Atlantic City. See the full tour list.

New Kids On The Block has also released a new song, “80s Baby” and you can here it here.