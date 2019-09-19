A man who also lived in the home was found 60 miles away from the Ocean Township house, in the missing woman's Jeep. Other family members told News 4 the missing woman was planning on telling the house guest he was wearing out his welcome and was putting him out. NBC New York’s Pat Battle reports. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019)

Jacquelyn Terrulli decided in August to help out an old family friend Ron Teschner and let him stay at her rented New Jersey home where she lived with her family. Last week, her home burned down and Teschner was arrested the next day with Terrulli's Jeep — but she was nowhere to be found.

Terrulli's family is now desperately searching for the 65-year-old woman who went missing last Thursday when a fire broke out at their 6,000-square-foot Ocean Township home on Wickapecko Drive. Jennifer Terrulli feared that her aunt and Teschner died in the fire but no bodies were found in the rubble where Turrelli lived with her mother, brother, sister and 49-year-old Teschner.

"[Teschner] had issues and he came to [Jacquelyn], knowing that she had such a big heart and asked her if could he stay here. She felt sorry for him, not knowing that this would happen and now she’s missing," her niece tells News 4.

Teschner, a convicted felon, was later found on Sept. 13 with Terrulli's 2019 Jeep Cherokee and shotguns inside the vehicle, according to Monmouth County prosecutors. Some of Jacquelyn's jewelry were also discovered.

He was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, two counts of Certain Persons Not to Possess Weapons and three counts of Receiving Stolen Property.

But there were no word of Jacquelyn.

On Wednesday, dozens of law enforcement officials searched 2.3 acres of land that surrounded the burned residence for traces of the missing woman.

"The police have been really on top of it every night. There’s police cars inside, making sure no one goes. They been really good but this is terrible," neighbor Jenny Tawil said.

People in the affluent community are shaken by the potential crime scene in their neighborhood and wondering if Teschner had something to do with her disappearance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, prosecutors said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Teschner had legal representation.