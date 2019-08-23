An SUV and NJ Transit Access Link bus crashed in Berlin, New Jersey, on Aug. 23, 2019.

A New Jersey Transit Access Link bus and an SUV collided in South Jersey Friday morning, leaving both vehicles with front-end damage and closing a busy road.

The wreck happened just before 6 a.m. along Cross Keys Road near New Freedom Road in Berlin, Camden County.

It appeared the vehicles may have collided head-on as they came to rest against each other with front-end damage.

No word yet on injuries.

It is unclear how long Cross Keys Road will be closed.

White Horse Pike could be used as an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.

Access Link is NJ Transit's ADA paratransit program.

This story is developing and will be updated.