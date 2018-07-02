New Jersey Teen Drowns in Menantico Ponds - NBC 10 Philadelphia
New Jersey Teen Drowns in Menantico Ponds

By Robert Smith

Published 2 hours ago

    A 17-year-old from New Jersey died after he drowned in Menantico Ponds over the weekend, officials said. 

    The victim, from Bridgeton, went swimming Friday with three friends and struggled to stay afloat as he went into a deeper part of the pond, police said. Three people pulled him from the water when they saw him sink into the water. 

    Millville police officers found him unresponsive. They attempted to resuscitate him through CPR before transporting him to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. He was pronounced dead on Saturday.

      

