A New Jersey store owner is recovering after he was caught on camera fighting back against a robber armed with a knife.

The 58-year-old clerk was behind the counter of his store on Route 130 in Burlington City, New Jersey shortly after 2:30 p.m. back on March 19. That’s when a robber dressed in black and carrying a knife walked in and confronted him, police said.

Surveillance video shows the clerk kicking the robber but losing his balance and falling to the floor.



“You can see that his foot comes up, almost like a defensive gesture and then he falls back off of his chair,” said Burlington City Police Captain John Fine.

The suspect then jumped on top of the victim and stabbed him in the back of the neck and shoulder and stole an undetermined amount of cash. Despite his stab wounds, the clerk still managed to chase the suspect out of the store. Investigators are unsure whether the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle.

The clerk was taken to the hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries and later released.

Surveillance video also showed another person who tried to enter the store during the altercation but turned around and left.

Numerous advertisements cover almost every inch of the convenience store where the attack and robbery took place.

“The windows are great advertising but also by blocking that, you’re blocking people from the outside looking in and unfortunately it could create a dangerous scenario,” Captain Fine said.

While the clerk managed to survive the incident, Burlington City Police Captain John Fine advised against trying to fight off a robber.

“Do not fight the attacker,” Captain Fine said. “That little bit of money, that little bit of merchandise is not worth your life."

If you have any information on the suspect, please call Burlington City Police.

