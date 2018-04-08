Man Accused of Stabbing Wife to Death

A man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Burlington County, New Jersey home.



Kenneth Arsenault, 59, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Police were called to a home on Cochita Trail in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township, New Jersey around 10 p.m. for a report of a woman screaming for help.

When they arrived they found Arsenault on top of his wife, identified as Lorraine Arsenault, 61, on the ground outside of their home, according to investigators. Lorraine Arsenault had suffered at least one stab wound and was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly before 11 p.m.

Arsenault was arrested and lodged in the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance.

Police say the motive of the attack is under investigation.

