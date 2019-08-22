A Gloucester Township Police officer was dragged nearly 50 feet by a vehicle wile patrolling the parking lot of a hotel. The officer survived and the driver, identified as a 17-year-old boy, was arrested.

A New Jersey police officer was injured Wednesday night after being dragged nearly 50 feet by a car outside a Howard Johnson Hotel, according to Gloucester Township police.

Officer Craig Walsh was pinned to the car while patrolling the parking lot around 11 p.m., police said. He approached the car after seeing "suspicious activity" between the driver and passenger, who were later identified as two 17-year-old boys.

During their conversation, the teens suddenly started the car, put it in reverse and accelerated backwards, police said.

Walsh was "pinned' to the passenger side door and dragged 49 feet before the car crashed into a tree, according to police. His right foot was run over during the ordeal.

As second officer who responded to the scene injured his shoulder attempting to remove one of the teens from inside the car, police said.

Both teens were later taken to the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said they found 5 ounces of marijuana, a distribution scale and narcotic-related packaging inside the car.

Walsh was treated for injuries to his head, arm, ankle and knee.