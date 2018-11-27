A pair in New Jersey is facing human trafficking charges after allegedly holding a woman captive and forcing her into prostitution, prosecutors say.

Tyrone T. Washington, 33, and Shameka M. Lambert, 28, were arrested Nov. 24, by Edgewater police, and, subsequently, charged with human trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Saturday, the Edgewater Police Department received a report that a woman was being forced into prostitution by Washington, prosecutors say.

Allegedly, a subsequent probe revealed that the victim has been held against her will in Edgewater by Washington for about 12 days.

Prosecutors also allege that during this time a child was living with Washington and Lambert in the same residence where the victim was being held.

Attorney information for Washington and Lambert was not immediately known.

The pair is scheduled to appear in court in Hackensack Wednesday.