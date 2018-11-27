New Jersey Pair Held Woman Captive, Forced Her Into Prostitution, Prosecutors Say - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

New Jersey Pair Held Woman Captive, Forced Her Into Prostitution, Prosecutors Say

Published 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    New Jersey Pair Held Woman Captive, Forced Her Into Prostitution, Prosecutors Say
    Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
    Tyrone Washington, left, and Shameka Lambert.

    A pair in New Jersey is facing human trafficking charges after allegedly holding a woman captive and forcing her into prostitution, prosecutors say.

    Tyrone T. Washington, 33, and Shameka M. Lambert, 28, were arrested Nov. 24, by Edgewater police, and, subsequently, charged with human trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

    On Saturday, the Edgewater Police Department received a report that a woman was being forced into prostitution by Washington, prosecutors say.

    Allegedly, a subsequent probe revealed that the victim has been held against her will in Edgewater by Washington for about 12 days.

    Top News Photos: Mexico Deports 98 Asylum-Seekers at Border

    [NATL] Top News Photos: US Deploys Tear Gas on Migrants, Ukraine Considers Martial Law Against Russia and More
    Ramon Espinosa/AP

    Prosecutors also allege that during this time a child was living with Washington and Lambert in the same residence where the victim was being held.

    Attorney information for Washington and Lambert was not immediately known.

    The pair is scheduled to appear in court in Hackensack Wednesday.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    News 4 New York
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices