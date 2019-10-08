A New Jersey man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a teen boy who was walking with his father.

Alexander Politan, 31, of Toms River, is charged with causing the death of another while driving with a suspended driver’s license and knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.

Jesus Lopez-Grande, 15, was walking with his father on Oak Street in Lakewood, New Jersey, Friday night when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Responding police officers found Lopez-Grande lying face down in the driveway of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen’s father suffered an injury to his elbow.

Investigators determined that vehicle debris found at the scene of the crash belonged to a black 2014 Jeep Cherokee. They then located the vehicle in the driveway of Politan’s home in Toms River on Sunday, police said. The vehicle had damage to the passenger side, according to investigators.

Police identified Politan as the hit-and-run driver and arrested him on Tuesday. He was taken to Ocean County Jail where he will remain pending a detention hearing.

While Politan is in custody, police continue to investigate. If you have any information on the crash, please call the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200 or Detective Michael Proto of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027.