What to Know An NJ man was arrested for allegedly scamming more than 30 people out of more than $2 million while posing as a soldier on dating sites.

Rubbin Sarpong, 35, of Millville, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Sarpong posted photos of himself on social media posing with large amounts of cash, high-end cars and expensive jewelry, officials said.

A New Jersey man was arrested for allegedly scamming dozens of people out of more than $2 million while posing as a soldier on online dating sites.

Rubbin Sarpong, 35, of Millville, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Investigators said Sarpong and his conspirators set up online dating profiles using fake or stolen identities and posed as United States military personnel who were stationed overseas. They allegedly contacted their victims and formed online relationships with them before asking them for money, claiming they needed it to pay for shipping gold bars to the United States.

Sarpong and his conspirators allegedly instructed the victims to wire money to their bank accounts. They also received the money through mailed personal checks, cashier’s checks, and money transfer services, including Western Union and MoneyGram, investigators said.

The scheme took place between January of 2016 and Sept. 3, 2019, investigators said.

More than 30 victims lost a total of more than $2.1 million due to Sarpong’s scheme, according to officials. Investigators also said Sarpong personally received $823,386 in victim funds into bank accounts he owned or controlled.

Sarpong posted photos of himself on social media posing with large amounts of cash, high-end cars and expensive jewelry, according to officials.

If convicted, Sarpong faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.