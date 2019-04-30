A New Jersey man is accused of murdering a woman who he met through the OfferUp app.
Marvin Coleman Jr., 20, was arrested for the killing Tuesday after a traffic stop near his Willingboro home.
He is being charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.
Coleman allegedly contacted 21-year-old Maribely Lopez through the app OfferUp in March to buy a used cell phone from her.
Lopez met Coleman in front of a vacant house, not far from his own home, to give him the phone, police said. As he approached the car, he allegedly shot Lopez through her partially-open driver's window and left the scene.
A nearby resident discovered Lopez's body on March 7, the morning after she was killed. According to police, the cell phone was still in her car.
Officials are still investigating a motive for her killing.