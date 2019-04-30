Investigators are trying to figure out what happened to a 21-year-old found dead inside her car in Willingboro, New Jersey. The community in Burlington County is mourning and want answers. (Published Friday, March 8, 2019)

Tragedy in Burlington County: Woman Shot and Killed in Car

A New Jersey man is accused of murdering a woman who he met through the OfferUp app.

Marvin Coleman Jr., 20, was arrested for the killing Tuesday after a traffic stop near his Willingboro home.

He is being charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

Coleman allegedly contacted 21-year-old Maribely Lopez through the app OfferUp in March to buy a used cell phone from her.

Lopez met Coleman in front of a vacant house, not far from his own home, to give him the phone, police said. As he approached the car, he allegedly shot Lopez through her partially-open driver's window and left the scene.

A nearby resident discovered Lopez's body on March 7, the morning after she was killed. According to police, the cell phone was still in her car.

Officials are still investigating a motive for her killing.