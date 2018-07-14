The owner of a horse sanctuary faces many counts of animal abuse for providing inadequate water and insufficient shelter for dozens of animals.

Sarah Rabinowitz, 62, of Camden County, is charged with 57 counts of fourth degree causing bodily injury to a living animal and five counts of animal cruelty after Waterford Township police searched the Labrador Hill Equine Sanctuary Friday.

The sanctuary, which is located on Brookfield Lane, houses nearly 70 animals and is being investigated by the New Jersey SPCA over concerns about the conditions of the property and the treatment of the horses and donkeys that are housed there.

Police issued a court order mandating that Rabinowitz take immediate action to address the concerns over water supply and the animal shelter, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Police, the New Jersey SPCA, and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture will be monitoring the conditions daily as the investigation continues.