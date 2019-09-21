Brantley Cesanek, a former teacher at Cherokee High School, pleaded guilty to having sex with a student in 2016 and 2017, prosecutors said. He will serve five years in prison.

A former New Jersey high school teacher has admitted to having sex with an underage student, prosecutors announced.

Brantley Cesanek, 31, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child while employed as a Latin teacher at Cherokee High School, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

The investigation into Cesanek began in 2018. Investigators found that he "had been involved in an ongoing sexual relationship with a student in 2016 and 2017," according to the prosecutor's office.

The sexual contact happened at Cesanek's home on the 300 block of South Park Drive in Haddon Township, prosecutors said.

Cesanek's sentencing is scheduled for November. Under an agreement with prosecutors, he will serve five years behind bars in exchange for his guilty plea.