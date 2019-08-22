Morris County prosecutors say a high school teacher has been arrested for "alarming conduct" and stalking a student. (Published Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019)

A 47-year-old high school teacher in New Jersey has been arrested after he allegedly stalked a student for around two years, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Morris County prosecutors say an investigation found that Mount Olive High School teacher Tajinder Tung stalked a student from 2017 to May 2019 and "committed acts that constituted a course of alarming conduct" at the school and outside school grounds.

Officials did not go into details about what constituted "alarming conduct" but the math teacher was charged with stalking, harassment and a petty disorderly persons offense.

Tung will be held at the Morris County Correctional Facility following a detention hearing, prosecutors said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Tung had a legal representative.