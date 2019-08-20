Girl, 6, Among 3 From NJ Family Killed in Va. Crash

Charges are pending in a Virginia crash that killed three members of a family from New Jersey, including a 6-year-old girl, last week, authorities say. A young boy, the killed girl's brother, was the lone survivor from the family, according to a fundraising page.

Gurmeet Singh, a 44-year-old from Carteret, was driving with his family on Route 340 in Page County Thursday afternoon when a 2008 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and hit them, Virginia State Police say.

The driver of the Ford, 65-year-old Douglas Sours of Shenandoah, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the crash.

Singh died at the scene. Two of his passengers -- 38-year-old wife Jasleen Kaur and their 6-year-old daughter, also died at the scene. An 11-year-old boy in their car, reported to be their son, was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. All four of them were wearing seat belts.

French Couple Charged With Stealing Beach Sand In Italy

Italian customs officials have charged a French couple with stealing 88 pounds of beach sand in Sardinia. (Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019)

Friends of the family have raised nearly $200,000 on a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses and support the surviving child.

"While nobody can ever fulfill the void in Yash's life, as friends and family, the least we can do is to come together and contribute our share for the medical expenses of Yash, funeral expenses of the family, and more importantly, contribute towards the future of Yash," the page says.

The investigation is ongoing. Virginia State Police provided no immediate update on the status of the 11-year-old or details on the charges Tuesday.