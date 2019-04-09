An Easter display on a New Jersey front yard that features scantily-clad bunnies is stirring up controversy. Brian Thompson reports.

A less than traditional front yard Easter display has divided a New Jersey neighborhood, with some calling it a “disgusting” affront to the holiday.

The display in Clifton features five mannequins dressed as scantily-clad bunnies, all of whom carry Easter baskets and stand surrounded by Easter eggs.

While the display has drawn curious passersby hoping to snap photos, some residents say they find it offensive.

“To me, it’s disgusting. It’s not Easter,” Bloomfield resident Frances Korosec told News 4. A second passerby maintained it was “definitely not what Easter is about.”

Others, however, said they find the display funny.

“I love it. I think it’s great,” neighbor Cheryl Lueddeke said. “You know what? People need to get over themselves, they need to lighten up, have a sense of humor.”

The city's mayor says he isn’t a fan, calling the display “visual nastiness,” but says there are no town laws prohibiting displays of the sort.

One resident, however, defended the display, saying the creator isn’t intent on offending anyone.

“He does it to entertain people,” neighbor Margie Tuskas said. “And we enjoy it.”