A New Jersey man got a call from his neighbor to look out on his front lawn — and walked outside to discover a bear fight. Thankfully, he recorded the dispute. NBC 4 New York's Michael George reports.

These two couldn’t bear to have another male on their turf.

A New Jersey man caught two bears fighting right outside his home on camera.

Corey Bale got a call from his neighbor to check out his front yard and came across the battling black bears, so he took out his phone to record the wild event.

“That’s when I heard the two big bears fighting, and I actually heard their jaws slapping together,” Bale said.

The bears can be seen attacking, wrestling and scratching each other — most of it on their hind legs.

Bale believes it started because there was a female bear close by, and these two were vying for her attention.

The brawl occurred in Frankford Township, where bear sightings are fairly common, but Bale admitted he’s never seen anything like this. Neither bear appeared to be badly injured after the fight, Bale said.