New Jersey Bear Brawl in Resident’s Front Yard Captured on Camera - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

New Jersey Bear Brawl in Resident’s Front Yard Captured on Camera

The bears can be seen attacking each other, wrestling and scratching each other — most of it on their hind legs

Published 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    New Jersey Bear Brawl Caught on Camera

    A New Jersey man got a call from his neighbor to look out on his front lawn — and walked outside to discover a bear fight. Thankfully, he recorded the dispute. NBC 4 New York's Michael George reports.

    (Published Thursday, May 9, 2019)

    These two couldn’t bear to have another male on their turf.

    A New Jersey man caught two bears fighting right outside his home on camera.

    Corey Bale got a call from his neighbor to check out his front yard and came across the battling black bears, so he took out his phone to record the wild event.

    “That’s when I heard the two big bears fighting, and I actually heard their jaws slapping together,” Bale said.

    Top News: Colo. Grapples With School Shooting Near Columbine

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Colo. Community Grapples With School Shooting Near Columbine
    Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

    The bears can be seen attacking, wrestling and scratching each other — most of it on their hind legs.

    Bale believes it started because there was a female bear close by, and these two were vying for her attention.

    The brawl occurred in Frankford Township, where bear sightings are fairly common, but Bale admitted he’s never seen anything like this. Neither bear appeared to be badly injured after the fight, Bale said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices