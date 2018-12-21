New Hope Area Schools Close as Police Investigate Threat

What to Know All New Hope-Solebury School District schools were closed Friday as police investigated a threat.

The New Hope Borough Police Department doesn't believe the threat to be credible.

With Winter Break looming, students won't return to class until January.

Hundreds of students in Bucks County were told to stay home from school the last Friday before Christmas because of a threat.

All New Hope-Solebury School District schools were closed Friday due to what the New Hope Borough Police Department called a non-credible threat that was received Thursday night. The initial phone threat was directed toward the school and students.

“… At this time we believe there is no credible threat to the school district and or students involving this specific threat that was made,” police said. “We have been advised that New Hope Solebury School District will be closing the schools today as this police investigation continues.”

Besides Friday’s closure, all high school campus events Friday and Saturday were also canceled, the high school Twitter account said.

About 1500 students are enrolled in grades Kindergarten through 12 at the district’s four schools. Students will return to class on Jan. 2 after the Winter Break holiday.