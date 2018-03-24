Arrest Made in Delaware Dollar Tree Fire

An arrest has been made in an arson that severely damaged a Delaware Dollar Tree store.

Timothy M. McDowell, 58, is charged with arson and reckless endangerment. Police say McDowell set fire to the Dollar Tree store at the Beaverbrook Plaza Shopping Center in New Castle, Delaware Friday around 7 p.m. The two-alarm fire caused approximately $800,000 in damage.

It was the second fire at the store this year though officials have not yet revealed whether McDowell was also connected to the first fire.

Investigators identified McDowell as the suspect and apprehended him at a home on Red Lion Road without incident. He is awaiting arraignment.

