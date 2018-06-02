New Castle County Police Search for Missing Woman

New Castle County Police are searching for a missing woman.



Elena Howell, 24, was reported missing around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. She was last seen leaving the unit block of Charcoal Drive in the Fox Chase community of Newark, Delaware on foot at 10 p.m. back on May 30.

Police say she made statements that "caused a concern for her welfare" before she left.



Howell is described as a black female standing 5-foot-7. She weighs approximately 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has two tattoos, one of a pumpkin on her left ankle and another of a Zelda character on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and jeggings.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the New Castle County Police at (302)-573-2800 or visit their website.

