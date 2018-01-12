A new mayor will be sworn in to serve Camden for the first time in eight years. NBC10's Cydney Long tells us how former city council president Frank Moran plans to take on some of the city's biggest challenges.

A familiar face to Camden residents and civic leaders took the oath of office Friday as the small South Jersey city's new mayor, as longtime Council President Frank Moran succeeded outgoing Mayor Dana Redd.

The lifelong city resident was sworn in at 5 p.m. ceremony. He told NBC10 that his biggest priorities will be attracting more new residents and businesses to build off recent success.

"We’re going to be creative in legislation. Work here, live here. So we’re going to create incentives. Those incentives are for those who work in the city, may they be teachers, may they be firefighters, may they be police officers, or for that matter, working for one of these top companies that are now in the city," Moran said.





He cited improved quality of life, including lower crime in 2017 than in previous years, as part of Camden's selling points for newcomers.

Still, Moran, who lives in the East Camden section with his wife and two children, said those who have spent their lives as Camden residents will remain equally important in building a better city.

"I’m going to be a mayor for those communities throughout the city that have been living with an abandoned house attached to theirs, or [with] lots strewn with trash and debris," he said. "I’m a public works guy so I’m looking forward to getting out in the street and really doing what’s necessary."