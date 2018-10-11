Outrage and heartbreak in New Jersey after a beloved vice principal was killed by an out-of-control car. Brian Thompson reports.

A popular New Jersey high school vice principal was killed crossing a street Saturday night when an apparent drag-race driver struck him, authorities say.

Middlesex County prosecutor say three speeding cars, one after another, blasted through the intersection of Stelton Road and Ethel Avenue in Piscataway around 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 6. One of the cars hit 49-year-old Tyrone Harrison, a vice principal at New Brunswick High School, as he was walking from the Edison train station to a relative's house.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Honda was recovered at the scene after prosecutors say the driver lost control and mowed down Harrison, crashed through a sign and finaly came to a stop. The driver then fled the scene, prosecutors said.

"This tragic death was entirely preventable and unnecessary. Drag racing on public roads in dangerous and irresponsible," said Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Harrison's family and the school community."

New Brunswick schools superintendent Dr. Aubrey Johnson told News 4, "To tell you that we're doing well, I can't say that. Mr. Harrison was a staple here in New Brunswick, for 17 years as a teacher."

Ken Redler, principal at New Brunswick High School, called Harrison "the most peaceful man in the world."

"Mr. Harrison walked in the hallway always listening," he said.

Investigators believe the drag race was part of the 78 Imports car club that had a meet-up Saturday night. Authorities say they're close to breaking the case but need someone who was there to come forward.

"If you come to us and tell us what happened and cooperate, we will do our best to see that we can help you as best we can," Carey said.