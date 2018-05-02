A young married couple was found dead inside a Bucks County home. Police say they were murdered and are searching for the killer as loved ones mourn.

The neighbor of a young married couple who were murdered inside their Bucks County home is wanted as a person of interest in their deaths.

Tyler and Christina Roy were found dead Tuesday morning on the second floor of their home at 26 Kitty Knight Drive in Churchville, Pennsylvania.

Bucks County First Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore said Wednesday that 26-year-old Daniel Kenneth Mooney is sought for questioning in the case.

Mooney previously lived across the street from the Roys' home, investigators said. Authorities are not sure if the couple knew Mooney. Neighbors said he battled drug addiction in the past.



Mooney has an active arrest warrant for a car theft on April 30, Shore said. The Roy's Ford Edge SUV was also missing when police began their investigation.

Police found the vehicle Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia along with Mooney's cell phone.

Christina and Tyler Roy, a married couple, were found dead inside their Churchville, Pennsylvania, home on May 1, 2018. Their neighbor, Daniel Mooney, pictured right, is wanted for questioning in the murder case.

Photo credit: Facebook/Bucks County District Attorney's Office

A neighbor told NBC10 that they heard the Roy's car alarm going off for a significant period of time Monday night. After looking out the window, all seemed to be fine, they said.

A painter who was doing work on the Roy home found the couple Tuesday. A cause and manner of death is pending autopsy results. Police previously said a rifle and shell casings were found, but stopped short in saying that it was used in the homicides.



Tyler, 27, and Christina, 28, moved into the home in 2016, the same year they were married. Christina worked as a real estate photographer, according to an acquaintance.

The crime has rattled the normally quiet suburban Philadelphia community.



Mooney is said to be walking with a significant limp. His family is cooperating with authorities, Shore said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bucks County District Attorney's Office at 215-322-6114.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

