A welcome warmup hit our region Tuesday. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz is tracking sunny skies and a warming trend across the region that could bring down records.

The end of this week is going to feel more like July than May thanks to unseasonably warm air that’ll be settling in over the Philadelphia region.

A steady warming trend will continue through the week jumping from the upper 70 degrees on Tuesday to the mid-80s on Wednesday. The real hot weather will settle in Thursday and Friday when temperatures will hover around 90 degrees.

Some neighborhoods may break records — the record high in Philadelphia on Thursday is 90 degrees. The Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches will be about 10 degrees cooler thanks to the sea breeze.

While the temps will be high and the sun will be out, humidity levels will remain low so the heat won’t be oppressive.

A cold front will move through on Friday afternoon and may spark some thunderstorms. The front will usher in seasonable weather for the weekend just in time for the Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

On Sunday, we’ll start in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. By race time at 8 a.m., we’ll warm to the low 60s and the cloud cover will remain.

