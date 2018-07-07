Navy Corpsman Found Dead in Barracks ID'd as Pa. Man

The sailor that was found dead in his barracks Monday was identified Friday as Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Emmett Blake Rowan, Navy officials said.

Rowan was found around 9 a.m. at Naval Medical Center San Diego, where he was stationed.

Rowan, a native of Brookville, Pennsylvania, enlisted in the Navy on June 25, 2013, and reported to basic training at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois from June 25, 2013, to Aug. 24, 2013.

He trained to become a Hospital Corpsman in San Antonio, Texas from Jan. 6, 2013 to Aug. 22, 2014. Rowan transferred to Naval Medical Center San Diego on Aug. 26, 2014.

His death was being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) though no foul play was suspected, Navy officials said.