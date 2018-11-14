With Thanksgiving nearing closer, that means another national traditon is nearly upon us: the 85th National Dog Show.

Philadelphians can get a sneak peek of the annual competition Friday. The Comcast Center Plaza in Center City will host a special viewing of the agility portion of the skills competition.

Fans can also meet some of the show's on-air talent, get giveaways and meet some canine competitors.

John O’Hurley and David Frei, longtime hosts of the competition, will be there. Trace Worthington, former Olympic skier and current NBC Olympic commentator, will be the master of ceremonies.

The event begins at noon Friday, ahead of this weekend’s National Dog Show taking place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

The National Dog Show, from the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, spans Saturday and Sunday. The competition features over 2,000 show dogs and is open to the public who buy a ticket.

Of the 180 different breeds to be showcased, two new breeds are making their debut: the Nederlandse Kooikerhondje and the Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen.

Can't make it to the show? Viewers can catch all the action from the comfort of their home on the National Dog Show presented by Purina on Thanksgiving Day, following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.