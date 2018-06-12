A woman, naked with the exception of her socks, was found shot in the head and dead near a West Philadelphia church early Tuesday. Investigators called it a highly unusual death.

Just after midnight officers responded to 911 calls about gunfire along Springfield Avenue. They arrived to find the woman bleeding from the head on the sidewalk near St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Medics pronounced her dead a short time later. The woman, who appears to be in her 20s, had no identification on her, Small said.

It was unclear if the woman shot herself or someone else pulled the trigger, investigators said.

Police found a handgun on the sidewalk about 5 to 6 feet away from the woman’s body, Small said.

“Witnesses did hear one or two gunshots and the fact that she’s laying on the sidewalk and she’s completely naked other than socks on her feet, makes this an unusual crime scene,” Small said.

The medical examiner would perform an autopsy as investigators search for more clues Tuesday.