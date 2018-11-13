An anonymous woman is telling News 4 how she she went outside of her NJ house to find the naked man in the bushes. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

A naked, dabbing Peeping Tom is on the run in a small New Jersey town, and authorities are seeking the public's help before he strikes again.

Two incidents took place in Hillsborough Township on Sept. 14 and Nov. 1, and Somerset County prosecutors said Monday that two other incidents in July and September may be related as well.

In the most recent episode, a homeowner looked out her back door around 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and saw a naked man peering into the house. He had on only a black wig, black shoes with white stripes and a bandanna over his face.

He was captured on surveillance video appearing to "dab," a popular dance move in which the head is dipped into the crook of a bent arm.

Kyle Kauffman, a teenager who lives in the area, said he had to do a double-take when he spotted the naked man running around.

"We were like, 'Did you see that?'" he said. "We didn't know what to think."

"It looked like he was on drugs, he was running through backyards."

The same person was captured on video in the Sept. 14 incident.

"It's very concerning," said Hillsborough resident Christina Raab. "I don't want my kids to see that, and I don't know what he's here for."

Hillsborough police say all they know for sure is he's creeping around the houses.

"It's unclear if he was looking into the windows and then he runs off," said Det. Hank Olszyk.

In a July 31 encounter, a Hillsborough mother said she went outside of her house to find the naked man in the bushes.

"I yelled, 'What are you doing?' And he kind of froze and turned around, trying to move away, obviously," she said.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the man said nothing.

"He stayed completely silent," she said. "Not a word came out of his mouth."

"It was in the summertime when my sighting was, but now it's school in session, kids are all over the place," she said.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area. They say they don't believe it's a prank, and want the public's help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323, select option 3.