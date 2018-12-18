The case of a woman from Philadelphia who died after receiving cosmetic butt injections in New York City in June has been ruled a homicide.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner of New York City determined that 48-year-old Lesbia Ayala died of systemic silicone embolism syndrome due to cosmetic silicone injections of the buttocks and thighs, declaring it a homicide.

On June 17, police responded to a call of an aided female inside 2219 Seward Avenue. When police arrived at the address, they observed Ayala in cardiac arrest.

EMS transported Ayala to Jacobi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.