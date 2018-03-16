New Jersey Transit train service has resumed between New York Penn Station and Newark Penn, hours after a portal bridge got stuck open, creating a Friday commute disaster for tens of thousands of riders on multiple branches.

Some riders who already were on Midtown Direct trains at the time had to divert to Hoboken, and that 5:30 a.m. diversion plan remained in effect at 8:30 a.m. despite the bridge reopening. NJ Transit and Amtrak warned the volume of impacted trains could lead to cancellations and delays through the morning.

Top News Pics: #NationalWalkoutDay, Congress Debates Guns

Chopper 4 was over the scene and showed crews on the bridge working to fix the problem. Amtrak, which owns the bridge, tweeted an update shortly after 8 a.m. saying the broken bridge part had been repaired earlier, but crews had to restore other necessary devices to get normal rail service back on track.

PATH is cross-honoring at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street. NJ Transit rail tickets are being cross-honored with NJT buses, private carriers and NY Waterway. Commuters at Hoboken were seen full on sprinting to catch a PATH train, bus or ferry as overcrowding and delays began to mount.

That was hardly the only rail issue Friday morning. The MTA said service on the 7 line had been shut down between Flushing and Queensboro Plaza shortly after 8 a.m. because of a customer injury at 82nd Street-Jackson Heights. Later, service resumed with changes: Main Street-bound trains were running express from Queensboro Plaza to Mets-Willets Point and Hudson Yards-bound express trains were running local from Mets-Willets Point to Queensboro Plaza. Customers were advised to take E, F, M and R trains as alternatives for service between Manhattan and Queens.

And on the Long Island Rail Road, service was briefly suspended on the Far Rockaway Branch between Valley Stream and Far Rockaway due to an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks at Gibson.