The car was seen on video go through the lowered gate, then was taken 20 feet down the tracks by a train that hit it just seconds later. Both were hospitalized with serious injuries, but are expected to survive. NBC New York’s Pat Battle reports.

A father and his teenage son were badly hurt when an NJ Transit train slammed into their car near New Bridge Landing during Thursday's peak morning rush -- and jarring surveillance video captured the precise moment of impact.

Details on the victims' injuries weren't clear, but both are expected to survive, authorities said. The train was moving slowly, preparing for its next stop, when it hit them, which may have mitigated the impact -- but the vehicle itself still sustained major damage. Chopper 4 showed the crumpled car, its windshield shattered, off to the side of the tracks, up against a fence at an angle, as emergency personnel flooded the scene shortly after the crash.

The roughly 400 passengers on the train were all unhurt. Passengers on the train took to social media to say they heard a loud bang and then the train stopped, but received little information after that. They were later seen getting off the commuter train and walking alongside the tracks, Chopper 4 footage showed; they'd have to catch a rescue train and find another way to get to work.

A cause of the accident is under investigation, including whether the driver may have been trying to move around the gate at the time. Authorities say all equipment at the station was functioning properly before the crash. Federal Railroad Administration records show no prior accidents at the crossing.

Service on the Pascack Valley line was shut down after the accident around 7:30 a.m. and remained suspended for hours. Trains were up and running again by late morning with significant residual delays. Get real-time commute updates from all your key transit sources below.