The New Jersey Transit River Line has been suspended all after wheels on light rail vehicles failed to meet safety standards.

What to Know NJ Transit's River Line is suspended indefinitely.

The agency suspended service on the line that connects Trenton with Camden because it needs to perform emergency inspections and repairs.

“The safety of our customers and employees is always our top priority and not an area that can be compromised,” NJ Transit's leader says.

The thousands of commuters who ride New Jersey Transit's River Line daily will need to find another way to work.

The agency on Friday suspended service on the line that connects Trenton with Camden because it needs to perform emergency inspections and repairs after some wheels on a light rail car failed to meet safety standards.

NJ Transit says a preliminary inspection indicates there was a defect in a single batch of wheels that were delivered by the original manufacturer. A comprehensive inspection is being conducted "out of an abundance of caution."

“The safety of our customers and employees is always our top priority and not an area that can be compromised,” NJ Transit executive director Kevin Corbett said. “I want to assure our customers that we are working closely with our partners at Bombardier to restore service as quickly as possible.”

Around 7 a.m., NJ Transit began limited River Line service, but said it would continue to provide shuttle bus service.

NJ Transit is operating special express bus service between four of its highest ridership stations. The stations are Trenton Transit Center, Florence, Beverly/Edgewater Park and Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden.

About 8,500 riders use the River Line on the average weekdays. The train is also popular with concertgoers to Camden's BB&T Pavilion where Coheed and Cambria performs this weekend.

Click here for more details on shuttle busing.