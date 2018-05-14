Touchdown! NJ Teen Gets NFL Star Power for Promposal - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Touchdown! NJ Teen Gets NFL Star Power for Promposal

    A New Jersey teen enlisted some NFL star power for her prom-posal -- and she scored a yes! 

    Mohamed Sanu, wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, recorded a message for the prom hopeful: 

    "Hey Sam, this is Mohamed Sanu, and I think you should go to prom with Brianna, the New Jersey native and Rutgers alum says. 

    "You better say yes," he finishes with a finger wave. 

    Sanu recorded the video for Mahwah High School student Brianna Stoohs to ask her boyfriend, Sam Darrow, to prom. Sam is a big fan of Sanu. 

    She played the video at Boomburger in Mahwah on Friday night. Sam's jaw can be seen dropping. 

    Then she brought out a sign that says "Prom" in letters that look like the Falcon's logo. He said yes and they shared a hug. 

    Sanu also sent Sam an autographed football. 

