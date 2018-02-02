Haley Parks thought she missed watching the Philadelphia Eagles play against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl after waking up from surgery to get her wisdom teeth removed. Her mother recorded the entire conversation, assuring her daughter that she did not miss the Super Bowl, and that she still had time to give the the Eagles a "pre-talk" if she wanted. Super Bowl LII is this Sunday on NBC.

Sometimes it pays to have a silly video of yourself go viral on social media.

Haley Parks, the Rutgers University junior who thought she missed the Super Bowl after coming out of dental surgery, is headed to Minneapolis to see her Eagles take on the Patriots.

Haley's father, Bob, posted a hilarious video of her coming down from anesthesia to Facebook on Tuesday and it took off like wildfire online.

In the video, Haley, on the verge of tears, stops her mother mid-sentence to ask whether she had missed Super Bowl LII. Her mother assured her that she was only out of pocket for about 30 minutes.

The Eagles shared the video to their Facebook page on Friday with the note, "Hey Haley, we've got two tickets waiting for you in Minnesota."

Photo credit: Facebook

When NBC10 reached Haley, a Williamstown, New Jersey native, by phone a few hours later, she was rushing back to college in New Brunswick to quickly pack for the sub-zero weather in Minnesota.

Bob, meanwhile, is looking up flights to the Bold North. He'll be taking that second ticket.



Haley was sitting in a restaurant when she saw the post and said she "literally started screaming" over it.

She's not sure where the seats are, but said, "I’ll take any seat. I just want to be in there.”