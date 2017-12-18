Stolen Trooper Guns Possibly Used in Robbery, NJSP Say

Police say a New Jersey State Police SUV, along with guns and uniforms in it, was stolen and that the items may have been used in a robbery early Sunday.

The weapons may have been used in an armed robbery in Middlesex County early Sunday, state police said in a Facebook post.

The white Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning in North Brunswick, police said.

The SUV was found later Sunday morning in North Brunswick, but two weapons and uniforms were missing, according to police.

Police didn't immediately provide further details about the robbery that may have been committed with the weapons, including whether anyone was hurt.

Troopers asked that anyone suspicious of "the validity of an officer's identification" call 911 and ask for credentials.