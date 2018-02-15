Phil Murphy during his campaign for New Jersey governor.

WATCH the live press conference here.

Though there are many issues with New Jersey Transit, one is simple: There aren't enough cars in service, officials said Thursday.

That's led to delays and commuters standing in crowded trains, said Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, the acting commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The agency announced Thursday that it found it was 37 cars short of what's needed for daily service. They located 20 cars sitting in a repair yard and fixed 12, returning them to service.

They also announced a series of measures to fix trains and get them back to service, including leasing other train cars, hiring more skilled techs and mechanics and ordering common parts before they are needed.

Gutierrez-Scaccetti admitted this was just a first step, but she said it could help improve service. She pointed out that the ideas came from employees.



NJ Transit used to be a model, but service has deteriorated so much that the New York Times called it "one of the worst commuter railroads in the country."

As a result, the agency just got a new boss. Executive Director Kevin Corbett is a former manager at Aecom, a global construction and engineering firm.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who kicked off Thursday's announcement, has called it a "national disgrace."

Murphy ordered a full audit of the agency in January.

"This agency must be boiled down to its essentials and put back together again," he said in January, just a few days after he was sworn into office.