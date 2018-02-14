Atlantic County father, Jose Rojas, has been charged in the death of his 4-month-old son and faced a judge for the first time today. NBC10's Jersey Shore Bureau reporter Ted Greenberg spoke with the baby's mother and suspect's family.

A mother is mourning the loss of her 4-month-old son after the child's father was arrested and charged in his death.

"I miss him a lot," said Shelly Maddox. "He was amazing at such a young age."

Maddox was in court Wednesday as her now ex-boyfriend Jose Rojas, 35, went before a judge by video on charges of aggravated manslaughter, assault and child endangerment.

"I'm hurt," Maddox said. "I just want justice for my son. That's all"



Jasier died at the age of 4-months.

Hamilton Township Police responded to the 6000 block of Hoover Drive in Mays Landing on January 29 for the report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived they found Maddox's 4-month-old son Jasier with no pulse. The baby was taken to AtlantiCare Mainland Division and later transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He died from his injuries almost a week later on February 4.

Investigators said Rojas, Jasier's father, was home alone with Jasier as well as his twin brother and their 1-year-old brother the night Jasier suffered his injuries. Maddox told NBC10 she was out of state at the time because of a death in the family.



Rojas initially told police the baby rolled off a bed, which was approximately two feet high, investigators said. Doctors at CHOP determined the child’s injuries were so severe however that only a fall of at least 30 feet could have caused them.

Doctors said the baby suffered so many hemorrhages in both eyes they were unable to count them. They also said the pattern of hemorrhages was consistent with abusive head trauma. Rojas was later arrested and charged in his son's death.

"He took my baby away from me," Maddox said. "I'll never get to see my son grow up."

Jasier and his twin brother.

A family member of Rojas told NBC10 the suspect takes medicine for schizophrenia but believes there must be another explanation for the baby's injuries.

"He's a wonderful father," she said. "I want the world to know it's not true. He would not severely beat no child. He has 9 other children that he's never put his hands on."

Rojas remains jailed and is awaiting a detention hearing Thursday. Hamilton Township Police continue to investigate the case.

