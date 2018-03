Firefighters responded to the Ewing Township headquarters of the New Department of Transportation Friday morning.

No one was hurt during the blaze at the NJDOT building at 1035 Parkway Avenue in Ewing Township, Mercer County dispatchers said.

Firefighters could be seen entering the rear of the building but there were no flames visible around 7 a.m.

No word yet on the extent of damage.