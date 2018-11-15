NJ College Student Killed in Hit-and-Run, Prosecutors Say - NBC 10 Philadelphia
NJ College Student Killed in Hit-and-Run, Prosecutors Say

NJIT student Naomi Segura, 25, was hit by a vehicle in Newark Tuesday night, prosecutors said

    An NJIT college student was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Newark, police say. Roseanne Colletti reports.

    A New Jersey college student died after she was hit by a driver who fled the scene, prosecutors said.

    New Jersey Institute of Technology student Naomi Segura, 25, of Byram Township, was hit by a vehicle near Central Avenue and Summit Street in Newark around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

    She was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to prosecutors.

    The person driving the car that hit Segura drove off, but another driver stopped and called the police, prosecutors said.

    Segura’s death is under investigation.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

